Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 926,465 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,426.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 84,473 shares of company stock worth $1,958,711. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 707.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.