Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $767,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,457,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CEIX traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $106.02. 94,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

