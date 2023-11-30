Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 1,528 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

WDAY stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.27. 1,393,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average is $224.11. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.88, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.13 and a 12 month high of $270.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

