Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 1.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 1,196,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

