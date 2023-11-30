Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.52.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,035,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

