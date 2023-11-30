Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases Shares of 13,347 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.09. 4,160,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,971. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $162.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

