Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.40. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 7,584 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 20.77%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.26%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -11.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

