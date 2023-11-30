Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the October 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Bank of America raised Commerzbank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 23,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

