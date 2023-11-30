Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,138.00.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.8 %

About Compass Group

CMPGY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 716,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,436. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

