Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $413.11 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $413.11 million and approximately $39.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $51.49 or 0.00134847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,023,616 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,023,570.99808723 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.60813576 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $98,250,367.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

