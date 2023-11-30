Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.97

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.97 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 75.76 ($0.96). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93), with a volume of 290,946 shares trading hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69. The company has a market cap of £62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.