Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $1,058,000.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT remained flat at $21.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

