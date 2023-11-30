Contrasting Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 14.37% 11.49% 0.86% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Lyons Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Lyons Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $56.93 million 1.75 $9.88 million $2.06 9.28 Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Lyons Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.