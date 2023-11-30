CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
Shares of CPPCY stock remained flat at $15.15 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 901. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CP ALL Public
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.