Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Short Interest Update

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($50.52) to GBX 4,620 ($58.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cranswick Price Performance

About Cranswick

OTCMKTS:CRWKF remained flat at C$36.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares. Cranswick has a 1 year low of C$36.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.35.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

