Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in November

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 885,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 128,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEGF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

