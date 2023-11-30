Crypterium (CRPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $703,912.31

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $703,912.31 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,050,330 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

