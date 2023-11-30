Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Danone Stock Performance

Danone Company Profile

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

