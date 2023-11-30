DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Down 62.2% in November

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMDF remained flat at $1.88 on Thursday. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

