DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.61 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

