Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 48.1% in November

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.03. 68,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $21.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

