Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Shares Up 40.5%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 40.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.
