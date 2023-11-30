Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,050.30

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,050.30 ($38.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($42.06). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,318 ($41.91), with a volume of 229,979 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.21) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.55).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,999.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,052.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,722.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,333.33%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.15), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,341,128.71). Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

