Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 8,132.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 2,804,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.