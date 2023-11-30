Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,833 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Dollar General worth $224,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.49. 897,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,929. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $255.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.