Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.05) EPS and its FY24 guidance to (0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 906,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Domo has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Domo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Domo by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 163.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.