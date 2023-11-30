Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.28)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $317.8-$318.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.59 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.05) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 887,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,537. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 25,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

