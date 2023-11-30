DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.34

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $14.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 50,471 shares.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.