DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.34

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $14.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 50,471 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.