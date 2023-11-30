DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $24,075.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $24,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $21,022.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $21,082.50.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,639. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,910 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

