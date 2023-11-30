Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE DPG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,840. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Further Reading
