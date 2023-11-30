Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DPG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,840. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.