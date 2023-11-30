Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.32 and last traded at $210.84. 339,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 610,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -792.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.35.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,763.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,763.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,745 shares of company stock valued at $70,206,146 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

