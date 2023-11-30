EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 235.6% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Down 0.7 %

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $57.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

