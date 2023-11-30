Efinity Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.02 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $57.02 million and approximately $4,335.54 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,901,336 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.