Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.06-$1.15 EPS.

ESTC traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 3,129,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,262. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elastic by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 420,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

