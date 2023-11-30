Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.247-$1.253 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Elastic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %

ESTC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Elastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.