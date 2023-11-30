Elias Nader Sells 1,391 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $11,809.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $126,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60.

QuickLogic Stock Down 15.2 %

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 325,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.60. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

