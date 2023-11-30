Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Down 14.3%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

