Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.64. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

