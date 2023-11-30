Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,647 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

