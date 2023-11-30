Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,420 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.85. 19,742,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,033,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

