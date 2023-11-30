Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $6.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $520.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,354. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.