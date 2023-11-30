Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $17.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,405. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,001.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,920.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

