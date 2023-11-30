Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,313 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $262,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.79. 263,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,034. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

