Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 1,071,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 482,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.07) to GBX 176 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equals Group

Equals Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Equals Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.81. The firm has a market cap of £222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Equals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.