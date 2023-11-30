Ergo Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Ergo has a market cap of $86.70 million and $275,380.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,123.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00184169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00584922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00448095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00123384 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,669,310 coins and its circulating supply is 71,667,990 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.