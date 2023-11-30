ETHPoW (ETHW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.74 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $291.92 million and $17.74 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.71538678 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $26,472,787.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

