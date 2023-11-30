Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
