Everscale (EVER) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $46.46 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,014,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

