Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Price Performance

AXXA traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,541. Exxe Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

