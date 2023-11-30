Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 2,077,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XOM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. 29,246,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

